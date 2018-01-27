Painting the beauty of everyday life

While day-to-day life may seem trivial nowadays, Cebuano realist painters Darby Alcoseba, Mark Loyd Belicario, Crispin Bobier, Luis King, Emar Lacorte, Renulo Pautan, Randy Plarisan, and Orley Ypon beg to differ.

These artists, all members of Aroma Art Academy formed in Toledo, Cebu, have joined efforts to present “Drawing From Life,” their group exhibition at Altro Mondo Arte Contemporanea Gallery. The group exhibit further showcases various scenes from their distinct, individual perspectives.



Drawing from Life’s aim is to shed light on the beauty of the Filipino’s everyday.

Gathered as serious realist painters, the members of the Aroma Art Academy make it a point to produce art in its highest, most dignified form, and that is through hard work, diligence, profound technique and skill.

As contemporary realist painters, Darby Alcoseba, Belicario, Bobier, King, Lacorte, Pautan, Plarisan, and Ypon all strive to translate quiet and ordinary scenes into masterful renditions of pieces of artworks.

All hailing from Cebu, which is known for its realist traditions, these artists bring the long established practice into the contemporary scene.

The group agreed that it is in this practice where an artist’s true skill and talent shall be tested and honed because extreme discipline is needed to be successful in painting a realistic scene.

Drawing From Life will be on view at Altro Mondo in Greenbelt 5 from until February 4.