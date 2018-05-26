Pair of Japanese premium melons sell for record $29,300

TOKYO: A single pair of premium melons on Saturday fetched a record 3.2 million yen ($29,300) at auction in Japan, where the fruit is regarded as a status symbol. The winning bid was placed by a local fruit packing firm for the first Yubari melons to go under the hammer this year at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market in northern Hokkaido, officials said. The figure topped the previous record for the luxury fruit, which fetched 3.0 million yen two years ago. Yubari melons are considered a status symbol in Japan—like a fine wine— with many being bought as a gift for friends and colleagues. The best-quality Yubari melons are perfect spheres with a smooth, evenly patterned rind.

AFP