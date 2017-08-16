Pair of severed women’s legs found in Rome bin

ROME: Two severed legs belonging to a woman were found inside a rubbish bag in a residential neighborhood in northern Rome, Italian media reported on Wednesday citing police sources. The grim discovery was made on Tuesday night by a young woman who was rummaging through bins near a park. The legs had been severed at the groin but there was no trace of the rest of the body making identification of the victim difficult. Forensic experts were combing through surveillance footage from the neighborhood, the reports said.

AFP