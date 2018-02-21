Pakistan averts financial watch list over militancy funding

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has narrowly avoided being targeted by a global watchdog over terrorism financing, the foreign minister said, after reports that the US had supported a motion to place its ally on the group’s watch list. Pakistan was granted a three-month reprieve by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to a tweet late Tuesday by Khawaja Asif, after a meeting in Paris failed to reach agreement on the matter. The reprieve comes a week after Pakistan quietly amended its anti-terror laws to ban groups listed as terrorists by the United Nations. Following the move, officials began seizing assets from Jamaat-ud-Dawa, whose leader Hafiz Saeed is a prime suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Reports claimed earlier this month that the US had tabled the motion to add Pakistan to the FATF watch list as ties fray over US accusations that Islamabad is providing safe haven to militants. The move rattled officials and businesses across Pakistan, who fear any type of financial restrictions could crimp the country’s economic prospects. Relations between Pakistan and the US have been tense since President Donald Trump lashed out at the country last August, upbraiding Islamabad for sheltering “agents of chaos.”

AFP