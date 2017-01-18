Pakistan condemns brutal killing of Kashmiris

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its strong apprehension over the brutal killing of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in IOK, urging the United Nations, human rights organizations and the international community to act to stop violence against Kashmiris.

Paklistan claimed Indian occupation forces killed three more Kashmiri youth today in the Pahalgam area.

“As a continued act of state terrorism, India is blatantly committing crimes against humanity in IOK against defenseless Kashmiris,” the Pakistan Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

“Since the current phase of uprising started in the wake of Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani’s extra-judicial killing on 8 July, 2016, hundreds of Kashmiris have been martyred. Indian forces have mercilessly used lethal weapons with the intent to kill,” it added.

It was also claimed that Indian forces use pellet gun shots that injured over 7,000 Kashmiris, with eye injuries caused by the pellets blinding, completely or partially, over a thousand, including children.

Pakistan said the “constant terrorist activities of the RSS and its affiliates in IOK with the state’s backing, arbitrary arrests of thousands of Kashmiris with their fate remaining unknown, continued detention of Hurriyat leaders, disappearances and fake encounters, and blatant use of draconian laws to silence Kashmiris’ voice are highly deplorable and call for accountability of the perpetrators.”

RSS is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist volunteer party that is widely regarded as the parent organization of the ruling party of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party.

With the violence committed against the Kashmiris, Pakistan said it is disappointed India remains adamant in not allowing independent investigations into grave human rights violations in IOK as repeatedly called for by the UN Human Rights commissioner, Organization of Islamic Countries, various countries’ legislative assembly members and civil society.

“[The] International Community should take steps to ensure independent investigations in IOK without further delay,” it said.