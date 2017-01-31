Pakistan crack down on group linked to Mumbai attacks

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistan has placed the chief suspect behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks under house arrest as it cracks down on the group linked to the carnage. Firebrand cleric Hafiz Saeed, who heads the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) group and has a $10 million US bounty on his head, is to be placed under “preventative detention”, according to the Interior Ministry order. Police took Saeed away from a mosque in Lahore late Monday and escorted him to his residence where they appear to be holding him under house arrest, an Agence France-Presse journalist reported. “My detention orders are unlawful and we will challenge them in the court,” Saeed told reporters before he was led away by police. “These orders have come from Washington,” he said.

AFP