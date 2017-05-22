Pakistan opposition party to sue govt for detaining supporters

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani opposition party led by former cricketer Imran Khan will take legal action against the government for detaining its vocal online activists under a controversial cybercrime law, a spokesman said on Monday. At least 23 supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (Movement for Justice) party have been detained and threatened with action under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, Fawad Hussain Chauhdry, a spokesman for the party, told Agence France-Presse. It is the first time the new law has been used in a broad crackdown against political opposition. Two have been charged under the law, including one for sharing a satirical picture of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and are on bail pending further investigation. He added the party would sue the government for intimidation and harassment in the Islamabad High Court.

AFP