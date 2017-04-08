PAKISTAN POLICE KILL 10 TALIBAN GUNMEN IN LAHORE

LAHORE: Pakistani police killed 10 Taliban gunmen in an early morning shootout Saturday in Lahore, officials said, with several militants tied to a February bombing in the eastern city dying in the skirmish. The gunfight erupted as authorities were escorting five members from the Pakistani Taliban to an arms cache when they were ambushed by gunmen aiming to free the group, said a spokesman with Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department. According to the spokesman the firefight ensued for half an hour with at least 10 gunmen killed. The skirmish comes days after seven people were killed and 19 wounded during a Taliban suicide attack targeting a census team in the city.