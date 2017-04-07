Pakistani killed in ‘horrific’ Australia attack

SYDNEY: A Pakistani petrol station attendant was stabbed to death during an “absolutely horrific” crime spree in Australia, authorities said, fearing Friday that the attack was terror-linked. The 29-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds late Thursday after allegedly being attacked by two teenage boys. Police believe the pair, aged 15 and 16, went on a rampage, allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach, hitting a third with a tire iron and a fourth with a beer bottle. Sydney’s Daily Telegraph reported that “IS” appeared to be scrawled in blood on a window at the petrol station, referring to the Islamic State group. Authorities did not confirm the gruesome details but Deputy Commissioner Catherine Burn said “there was physical evidence at the scene which does go to our view that this might be an act of terrorism.”The boys were arrested early Friday after being chased by New South Wales state police into the Australian Capital Territory.