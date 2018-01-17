PAL to have 2 flights daily between Clark and Naga

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) will have two flights daily between Clark and Naga as part of the expansion of the company’s Clark hub operations.

The new service, PAL said, started on January 16 in response to public demand.

Flight PR2961 leaves Clark at 7:20 a.m. and arrives in Naga at 8:20 a.m.; PR2962 leaves Naga at 8:40 a.m. and touches down in Clark at 9:40 a.m.

PR2965 leaves Clark at 1:30 p.m. and arrives in Naga at 2:30 p.m.; and PR2966 leaves Naga at 3p.m. and touches down in Clark at 4 p.m.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said that the airline also operated flights from Clark to Bacolod, Basco, Busuanga, Calbayod, Catarman, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, Cebu, Davao, Masbate, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran and Virac.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) extended its Notice-to-airmen (Notam) in connection with Mayon Volcano eruption.

In a text message, CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that the extended Notam was released at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, advising pilots flying near the area to exercise extreme caution. BENJIE L. VERGARA

