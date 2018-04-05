PAL, Cebu Pacific to cancel flights to Boracay during 6-month closure

PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) will stop carrying Boracay-bound tourists for a six-month period beginning late April following the closure of the island resort.

However, the two airline companies will continue to serve local residents and ensure continuity of commerce in the Northern Panay island, and maintain continued links to these gateways to Boracay and Aklan province.

PAL said that it has adjusted its operations in support of the government’s decision to temporarily close or limit access to Boracay for urgent major environmental rehabilitation of the island.

Starting on April 20, PAL will deploy additional flights on routes between Manila and Cebu, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Bacolod. Also on April 26, PAL will increase flights on the following routes between Cebu and Busuanga (Coron), Cebu and Siargao as well as between Clark and Busuanga.

It will also increase flights between Cebu and Clark on April 28, and between Manila and Dumaguete as well as Manila and Cagayan de Oro on May 1, respectively.

Meanwhile, the CEB affected flights are Manila-Caticlan-Manila, Cebu-Caticlan-Manila, Caticlan-Clark-Caticlan, Manila-Kalibo-Manila, Cebu-Kalibo-Cebu, Clark-Kalibo-Clark and Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo.

In its advisory, the CEB said that despite its cancellation, which will also start on April 26, the airline firm would continue to operate flights for Kalibo and Caticlan to serve local residents.

Passengers of the affected Kalibo and Caticlan flights have the option to rebook/reroute/refund with penalties and charges waived.

“Boracay is a national treasure,” PAL President Jaime J. Bautista said in a statement. “We fully support the government’s intention to make Boracay fully safe and environmentally friendly. Sustainable development is of critical concern, and we are one with the laudable goal to revert the island to a balanced eco-tourism paradise. We seek the understanding of our passengers as your flag carrier and the aviation industry cooperate in this multi-sectoral endeavor. In the long-term, a safe and revitalized Boracay will benefit all stakeholders in the travel and tourism sectors, and the Filipino people as a whole.” BENJIE L. VERGARA