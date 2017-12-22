PAL to deploy larger aircraft to HK; CEB TAIPEI-MANILA flight rescheduled 

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will be using larger aircraft to accommodate Filipino domestic workers stranded in Hong Kong after encountering problems with their travel agent. PAL spokesman Cielo Villaluna said that Airbus A330 will be dispatched to Hong Kong on December 22 and 23 and on January 3 and 4 to give the workers an opportunity to avail of seats out of Hong Kong. Villaluna said that the airline is providing additional capacity on the Manila-Hong Kong-Manila route by upgrading the aircraft from the originally assigned 199-seater Airbus A321 to the 309-seater A330. Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) flight 5J310 (Manila-Taipei) and return flight 5J311 (Taipei-Manila) has been rescheduled, CEB said on Thursdaydue to the late turnaround of the aircraft assigned to these flights, which would be unable to beat the scheduled runway closure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The original estimated time of departure for 5J310 at 11:40 p.m. (December 20) was delayed to 5:30 a.m. Thursday (December 21) with estimated time of arrival at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:55 a.m. Flight 5J311 original estimated time of departure at 4 a.m. (December 21) will depart Taipei at 9:50 a.m. with estimated time of arrival in Manila at 12:15 p.m. CEB said, “Our airport staff in Manila are assisting affected passengers who are already at NAIA terminal 3, while the CEB ground handler in Taipei has been alerted to extend assistance.”