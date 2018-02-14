PAL expects delivery of 15 aircraft worth $2B this yr

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines expects to take delivery of 15 aircraft this year worth a combined $2 billion.

“This year, we are expecting to take delivery of 15 aircraft: four A350, six 321neo and five Q400 Next Generation,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista said in a press briefing in Makati.

“The first of the 321neos in March, another one in April, then in July and then August, and then two more by the end of the year,” Bautista added.

He said the acquisition of the A350s was part of PAL’s strategy to obtain a five-star rating from Skytrax. The move is also in line with a plan to retire A340s from service.

“We are expected to take the delivery of the second Airbus 350 in August, the third one in September, the fourth one in December. This airplane will also replace some routes being operated by Airbus 340,” Bautista said, noting that the first delivery of A350s is scheduled in June.

“The Airbus 321neo will allow us to fly Manila to Australia nonstop and will open routes to New Delhi, Bombay and Saporro. The Airbus 350 will give us the range and power to fly the longest commercial route ever operated by a Philippine carrier from Manila to New York City over the Arctic ocean,” he said.

Recently, international airline rating organization Skytrax gave Philippine Airlines a four-star rating.

“Hopefully by 2020 or 2021, all the A340s will be retired from the PAL fleet. In fact, we already retired one Airbus 340 this month, starting February 1,” Bautista said.

Baustista also noted that Clark International Airport will become PAL’s major hub in the coming months.