PAL flies to KL again after 3-yr pause

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines resumed on Thursday its daily flights to Kuala Lumpur after a three-year hiatus, saying the move was in response to clamor for direct service between the two destinations.

“The resumption of PAL flights between Manila and Kuala Lumpur will help foster economic and cultural ties between the Philippines and Malaysia. Most importantly, it addresses the clamor for a direct service between the two capital cities,” PAL President and COO Jaime Bautista said in a statement.

According to PAL, the decision to return to Kuala Lumpur came after PAL and Malaysia Airlines expanded their code-share agreement. The enhancements include code-sharing on 12 domestic Malaysian destinations and nine domestic Philippine destinations.

“As the airport operator, we are always committed towards building a strong relationship with our partner airlines to support its growth, not only in Malaysia but globally. Our mission here at Malaysia Airports is to create joyful experiences for all our stakeholders,” Malaysia Airports Senior General Manager Zainol Mohd Isa said.

“Therefore, we will ensure that Philippines Airlines operations will receive Malaysia Airports’ fullest support for any airport facilities and services needed at the terminal,” Zainol said.

PAL deploys an Airbus A321 for the route, which has a 199-seating capacity with 12 for business class, 18 for premium economy, and 169 for regular economy.

PR 525 departs Manila every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 7:25 a.m. and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 11:00 a.m. local time. The return flight – PR526 – leaves Kuala Lumpur on the same days at 12:10 p.m. local time and touches down in Manila at 3:50 p.m.

PR 527 meanwhile leaves Manila on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 3:00 p.m. local time, while the return service – PR528 – departs Kuala Lumpur on the same days at 4:00 p.m. local time and lands in Manila at 7:30 p.m.