PAL gives 20% discount to elderly, disabled

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Tuesday announced that it has started offering 20-percent discount to senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD) for domestic flights booked online.

The offer comes with a 12-percent value-added tax exemption.

“The grant of said discount and exemption via PAL’s online booking portal www.philippineairlines.com expands the available options for said privileges via ticket office transactions for domestic flights,” PAL said in a satement.

In order to avail of the discount, a senior citizen must bring with him to the airport check-in counter an Office of Senior Citizens Affairs ID together with any other government-issued ID.

A PWD, meanwhile, must bring with him to the airport check-in counter a PWD ID along with a government-issued ID.

Last week, low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific started to implement the senior citizen and PWD discount, plus VAT exemption on its online platform.

The move was in line with an approved resolution by the Civil Aeronautics Board directing airline companies to establish in their websites the necessary systems to process the 20 percent discount based on actual fares that are directly sold.