PAL Holdings and its airline unit

PAL Holdings Inc. (PAL) has two subsidiaries, one of which is Philippine Airlines Inc. (PAI). As owner, businessman Lucio C. Tan, board chairman and chief executive officer, uses PAL to refer to PAL Holdings and PAI for Philippine Airlines. PAL’s other unit is PR Holdings Inc.

As a listed company, PAL complies with the reportorial requirements imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Philippine Stock Exchange. That’s why the company’s public investors would find postings on the PSE website that include PAL’s quarterly and annual financial disclosures.

In its latest PSE posting, PAL listed in a public ownership report as of March 2, 2018 that its nine officers and certain members of the 11-person board own a combined 3,150 PAL common shares. As the majority stockholder, Trustmark Holdings Corp. holds 10.034 billion PAL common shares, or 86.425 percent of 11.61 billion outstanding PAL common shares.

Public investors who trade on listed stocks were left with 1.198 billion PAL common shares, or 10.319 percent.

Again, as in other listed companies, the public investors turned stockholders are not represented on PAL’s 11-member board. Instead, the company appointed three independent directors, namely, Johnip G. Cua, Gergorio T. Yu and Antonio L. Alindogan Jr. to represent them.

PAL’s P22-B deficit

Prior to a recent capital restructuring as a result of the company’s rehabilitation under a quasi-reorganization program, PAL owned 24.837 billion outstanding common shares of its 30-billion authorized capital stock (or 30 billion common shares), according to PAL’s unaudited third-quarter 2017 financial filing.

In its 2017 quarterly report, PAL said it had capital stock of 23.025 billion common shares, “net of subscription receivable amounting to P1.81 billion. Its deficit increased P4.869 billion, or 27.42 percent, to P22.626 billion from P17.757 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016.

In an audited annual financial statement for 2016, PAL reported capital stock of 23.025 billion common shares, the same as in 2015, and additional paid-in-capital (APIC) of P7.309 billion.

To get the average price per share of PAL’s 23.025 billion outstanding common shares, the public could add into the computation the APIC of P7.309 billion. The sum total would be 30.334 billion, which when divided by 23.204 billion outstanding common shares would be equal to P1.317 per common share.

As used in this piece, APIC refers to the premium over par value bought by stockholders. In the case of PAL, the premium over par as reported in its financial filing as of Dec. 31, 2016 totaled P7.309 billion.

Positive territory

Despite its deficit of P22.626 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017, PAL Holdings’ equity remained positive at P10.37 billion. This could be due mainly to the entries under “equity,” which included capital stock and APIC, plus P2.662 billion as “other components of equity.”

Remember, PAL Holdings financial status is only in paper. As a listed company, it is not in a position to declare dividends even if it reported P10.37 billion in net amount after deducting, among others, an accumulated deficit of P22.626 billion.

As a matter of fact, PAL Holdings even had to reduce the number of directors to nine from 11 by amending Article 6 of its Articles of Incorporation. This would, in effect, reduce the amounts of per diem the company has to pay the members of its board.

A PSE posting showed PAL Holdings having paid “all other officers and directors as a group unnamed” P2.67 million in 2014, which increased to P4.5 million in 2015 and P4.98 million in 2016. In 2017, it estimated the pays and perks of the group at P5.655 million.

In the same filing, PAL Holdings said it paid the CEO and other executives P3.715 million in 2015, and P3.98 million in 2016. It estimated their compensation at P4.135 million in 2017.

Due Diligencer’s take

PAL Holdings will gather in an annual meeting its stockholders as of April 23, 2018 on May 31, 2018 at the Kachina Room of Century Park Hotel in Manila.

As chairman and CEO, Mr. Tan is expected to meet his fellow stockholders during that meeting. After all, a few, if not many among the public investors, are also holders of PAL Holdings’ common shares.

Even if the public stockholders of PAL Holdings own only a few common shares, they can participate in the annual meeting. An ordinary stockholder has as much right as Mr. Tan as the controlling stockholder.

As to the financials of PAL Holdings, the quarterly filings do not necessarily connote a complete financial recovery even if the Tan-owned listed company reports profitability in certain financial postings.

Is PAL Holdings finally on its way to financial recovery? Hopefully, it should be. After all, the public investors could have been eagerly waiting for the company’s total financial recovery.

The first rehabilitation of Philippine Airlines, a subsidiary of PAL Holdings, took place when lawyer Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. was SEC chairman. Given that PAL Holdings, the parent, has undergone quasi-reorganization, does this mean Mr. Tan also cares about the public stockholders? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com