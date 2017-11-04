PAL to launch new domestic routes in Dec

PHILIPPINE Airlines will introduce new inter-island routes in December to allow travelers from the Visayas and to skip the inconvenience of passing through Manila for their flights home.

The new routes planned in December are on top of the newly opened routes from Davao City launched by PAL this month.

On November 2, PAL launched a three times weekly Zamboanga-Davao route. On 1 November, it also launched the four times weekly Davao-Tagbilaran and Davao-Cagayan de Oro routes.

According to PAL, the launch of the Davao flights marks the “redevelopment of Davao as another hub of PAL operations” and is part of its domestic route expansion program particularly in Mindanao.

The newly opened routes will utilize PAL’s next-generation, 86-seat Bombardier Q400, which is considered as the world’s first turboprops with premium economy seats and designed to be very quiet inside the cabin, comparable to flying in a jet aircraft.