PAL launches 7th B777-300ER

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will launch Tuesday its seventh Boeing B777-300ER at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City (Metro Manila). The brand-new B777-300ER, the seventh in its fleet with a seating capacity of 370, brings to 79 the total fleet count, according to PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista. The new aircraft will be able to serve more passengers in the United States and Canada especially to Los Angeles and San Francisco because of its wide body. The plane, which is Wifi-enabled, has the world’s most successful twin engine equipped with the powerful GE90-115B commercial jet engine. It can seat up to 386 passengers in a three-configuration with a maximum range of 7,825 nautical miles (14,490 kilometers). The B777-300ER is more expensive compared to the average turbofan-powered commercial passenger plane and can cruise at 100 feet higher at 43,100 feet. The aircraft launching, PAL said, coincided with the presentation of PAL’s 75th Anniversary Commemorative Stamp. Last week, Boeing Company and Intrepid Aviation turned over the brand-new B777-300ER to PAL officials led by Bautista. The airline is expected to take a second 777-300ER from Intrepid before the end of the year.