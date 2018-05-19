PAL, Lufthansa ink $260-M maintenance deal

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) have signed a $260-million 12-year maintenance agreement for the airline’s incoming new Airbus jets, MacroAsia Corporation (MAC) disclosed on Friday.

MAC owns 49 percent of LTP, a maintenance, repair and overhaul joint venture company. Both MAC and PAL are owned by business tycoon Lucio Tan.

“LTP started preparing for the servicing of the A321neo and the A350-900 as early as 2016. To be ready for the entry into service of these new planes, LTP is investing about $15 million to cover the training of mechanics, facility adjustments and for tooling and materials,” MAC said.

“This agreement between PAL and LTP is a testament to their solid partnership, aligned with the overall goal of delivering a better flying experience for PAL’s passengers,” MAC added.

The airline expects to have four A350-900s and six Airbus A321neos as well as five Bombardier Q400s by the end of 2018.

“PAL foresees to end the year with 98 aircraft in its fleet. It currently has 89 aircraft. Its move to modernize its fleet, with LTP’s help, is part of the initiatives being implemented to achieve a five-star rating for PAL by 2020,” MAC said.

PAL currently is the only four-star carrier in the Philippines, a status given to the company by international airline rating body Skytrax.