PAL: Manila-Melbourne flights to increase in June

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines will increase its flights between Manila and Melbourne from the current thrice weekly service to five times weekly starting June 1, 2018.

“The new frequency to Melbourne would enable Aussies to maximize the benefits of the domestic and international hub of PAL, which currently offers a combined total of 77 destinations. Passengers will get to enjoy our newly reconfigured Airbus A330s with new lie-flat business class, new premium economy and new economy seats,” PAL Vice-President for Sales Ryan Uy said in a statement.

“Passenger loads between Melbourne and Manila have been consistently in the high 80s, while Sydney-Manila has been in the high 80s to 90s since we utilized the A330 tri-class for the equally popular route,” Uy added.

PAL said the increased frequency is part of several operational enhancements it implemented after receiving a 4-star certification from air transport rating organization Skytrax.

The flag carrier announced it will shift to a thrice weekly non-stop service beginning March 28, utilizing the Airbus A340 with lie-flat business class seats.

PR221 will depart Manila at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays while PR222 will leave Australia at 11:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.