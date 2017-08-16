PAL to offer Manila-Auckland flights in Dec

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines said late Monday it will offer nonstop flights from Manila to Auckland thrice weekly starting December 6 this year.

PAL currently flies to Auckland but with a stopover in Cairns, Australia. The airline said it will continue to operate its Manila-Auckland via Cairns route until December 5, a day prior to the launching of the new route.

Flight PR 218 will serve the new route every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The flight will depart Manila at 11:15 pm and will arrive in Auckland at 2:05 pm local time the following day.

PAL will utilize the twin-aisle dual class 254-seater A340s.

It said passengers with confirmed tickets for Manila-Auckland via Cairns dated December 6 onwards will automatically be accommodated on the new route.

However, all affected passengers due to the suspension of the Manila-Auckland via Cairns service may rebook their flights to the dates of their choice or refund their tickets, according to PAL.