PAL offers to build P20-B NAIA-2 annex

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering to spend P20 billion to expand its current hub at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) with an aim to address capacity issues.

“We proposed to construct a Terminal 2 annex, essentially a whole new terminal connected to the current

Terminal 2,” PAL President Jaime Bautista said during an aviation forum in Makati City on Wednesday.

Bautista said the proposed terminal would be able to handle 12 to 15 million passengers annually and would have aerobridges capable of serving 12 to 17 wide-bodied and single-aisle jets.

He said NAIA Terminal 2, which PAL has been using exclusively since 1999, has far exceeded its maximum capacity as it was originally built as a domestic airport during the Ramos administration.

“PAL believes that we need to break free of the confines of the building and expand Terminal 2 to the north. The ultimate solution is think big and build our desired new Terminal 2 annex,” Bautista said.

The proposed annex will rise on a 16-hectare area adjacent to NAIA 2, comprising the now-defunct Philippine

Village Hotel, the former Nayong Pilipino complex and a property owned by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

The complex will also include multi-level parking for 1,000 vehicles, a new cargo terminal and ground service facilities.

Bautista said the government support would be needed for securing leases from the Manila International Airport Authority, the operator of NAIA.

“We also need government to continuously invest in building, developing, enhancing and upgrading airport infrastructure, not just for NAIA but all throughout the country, as PAL and other airlines put up more flights and open new routes in our race for a thriving economic future,” he said.