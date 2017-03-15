PAL offers special tour packages

Philippine Airlines President and COO Jaime Bautista announced on Tuesday the flag carrier is now offering vacation packages inclusive of flight and hotel accommodations, as well as applicable fees and taxes.

The program, called PAL Swingaround Tour Packages, however, is exclusive of Philippine travel tax, the company clarified.

The offer covers the following domestic destinations: Manila, Bacolod, Basco (Batanes), Busuanga (Coron), Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calbayog, Catarman, Caticlan (Boracay), Cebu, Clark, Davao, Dipolog, Dumaguete, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Laoag, Legazpi, Masbate, Naga, Puerto Princesa, Roxas, Surigao, Tacloban, Tagbilaran (Bohol), Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

PAL’s international destinations covered by the special tour packages include: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bahrain, Bali, Bangkok, Beijing, Brisbane, Busan, Cairns, Calgary, Dammam, Darwin, Doha, Dubai, Edmonton, Fukuoka, Guam, Guangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jakarta, Jeddah, Kuwait, Jinjiang, London, Los Angeles, Macau, Melbourne, Montreal, Nagoya, New York, Osaka, Ottawa, Port Moresby, Riyadh, Saipan, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Tokyo, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Xiamen.

PAL’s flight route network covers domestic and international destinations spanning Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, the United States and Europe.

The airline’s fleet— consisting of Boeing B777s, Airbus A321s, A330s, A340s and Bombardier Q300s and Q400s—has an average age of only 5.8 years, PAL said.