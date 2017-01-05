PAL passenger dies mid-flight

An octogenarian passenger died on board a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight from San Francisco to Manila, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Thursday. A MIAA report said Felicidad Salvador, 83, suffered cardio respiratory arrest and later died mid-flight while PR 105 was cruising more than 30,000 thousand feet in the air. A PAL doctor on board identified only as Doctor Singson said Salvador complained of difficulty in breathing when she returned to her seat from the plane’s lavatory. The flight crew noticed that Salvador had fallen unconscious and the doctor tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.