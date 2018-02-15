PAL petitions govt for fuel surcharge

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines has asked the government to allow the imposition of a ticket surcharge to recover the cost of rising oil prices.

In a chance interview, PAL President Bautista said flight fares had remained the same while fuel prices were increasing, which means added costs for the airline.

“The price of fuel has gone up compared with 2016 but fares have stayed the same, if not gotten even lower. Of course, that would mean additional costs for PAL,” Bautista said.

He noted that a barrel of crude oil cost around $26 in 2016 but this has now increased to $66 per barrel.

“That is the reason we wanted to ask the government to allow us to collect a fuel surcharge,” Bautista said.

“We are hoping it will be within the year,” he added.

According to Bautista, the petition has already been submitted to the Civil Aeronautics Board, but action on it has been deferred.

“Other countries still allow a fuel surcharge. Our tickets sold out of Hong Kong have fuel surcharge, out of the US, there’s fuel surcharge, because the other carriers operating in those countries, they charge fuel surcharge. But tickets sold in Manila, we cannot. We just hope the CAB considers our petition favorably,” Bautista said.

Airlines’ financial disclosures in 2017 stated that the declines in their income were primarily due to fuel prices increase and the volatile peso-dollar exchange rate.

“It (the surcharge) is not very high. Just allow us to recover a portion of the additional,” Bautista said.