PAL plane grounded in Riyadh

Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Friday apologized to Manila-bound passengers who were stranded in King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh after a plane of the flag carrier was grounded because of an “aircraft situation” in the Saudi Arabian capital.

Flight PR655 was originally set to depart Riyadh on April 6 at 6:50 p.m. local time when the aircraft encountered technical issues.

“Due to an aircraft situation, the flight did not push through and 388 passengers disembarked. Passengers were given hotel accommodation by PAL, except for several who were not allowed by immigration authorities to leave the airport being holders of exit passes only,” PAL said in a statement.

The airline corporate communications office said PAL Riyadh officials are coordinating with immigration authorities in Saudi Arabia “to allow the said passengers to leave the airport and return tomorrow for the flight.”

PAL said all efforts are being made to ensure immediate departure of the stranded passengers from Riyadh.

It added that the target departure date of PR655 is April 8 at 4 a.m. local time and will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Manila time. BENJIE L. VERGARA