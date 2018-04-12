PAL posts P4.6-B loss as fuel, rental costs rise

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) swung to a net loss of P4.6 billion in 2017 from a consolidated net income of P5.9 billion in 2016 due to significantly higher operational costs including higher fuel prices.

The airline said consolidated revenues amounted to P129.5 billion, up 13.2 percent from the previous year, on the back of increased passenger numbers and number of flights mounted.

However, consolidated expenses shot up 26.7 percent to P136 billion from P107.3 billion in 2016.

“The main drivers for the growth are attributable to flying operation expenses, maintenance, passenger service,

aircraft and traffic servicing, and reservation and sales,” PAL said in a disclosure.

It said flying operation expenses rose 31.7 percent to P67.3 billion from the previous year’s P5.1 billion.

“The increase in number of flights operated in 2017 resulted in higher aircraft and traffic servicing expenses, particularly ground handling charges and landing and take-off charges, by P2.7 billion or 18 percent over the year ago level of P15.1 billion,” PAL added.

PAL said jet fuel costs were its biggest expense last year. It spent P37.7 billion on jet fuel versus P26.1 billion in 2016, as jet fuel prices increased from an average of $67.57 per barrel in 2016 to $75.59 per barrel in 2017.

In addition, it said aircraft lease rentals increased to P14.1 billion last year from P11.6 billion in 2016 due to the phase in of additional B777 and A321 aircraft.

The airline said it carried 14.5 million passengers in 2017, up from the 13.4 million passengers flown in 2016.