PAL settles P6-B airport debt

FLAG-carrier Philippine Airlines said on Friday that it has paid in full its P6-billion debt to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

“The DOTr has accepted the offer of PAL to pay in full the P6 billion claims of the CAAP/MIAA, and PAL commits to keep all transactions updated and current with the CAAP/MIAA,” the flag carrier said in a statement, referring to the Department of Transportation.

Two weeks ago, President Rodrigo Duterte warned tycoon Lucio Tan to settle its liabilities or the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 would be shut down.

PAL has been using the Terminal 2 exclusively since 1999. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO