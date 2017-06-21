PAL signs order for 7 more Bombardier Q400 aircraft

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Inc. signed an agreement on Tuesday for the purchase of seven more Q400 New Generation aircraft, bringing to 12 the total number of PAL Q400 orders.

The signing ceremony, held during the Air Show in Paris, France, was led by top officials of PAL and Bombardier.

In December 2016, PAL placed an original order for five Q400s and acquired purchase rights for an additional seven. Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately $235 million.

“As we position ourselves for growth, we are pleased to be adding more Q400 to our fleet. We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to offering more capacity and improving connectivity in the region with comfortable, fast and efficient regional aircraft like Bombardier’s 86-seat turboprops,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista said in a statement.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft President Fred Cromer said that the Q400 aircraft have helped airlines around the world expand their networks, and capture new opportunities.

“We are delighted that Philippine Airlines is growing its fleet with more Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will benefit from the aircraft’s outstanding economics and performance,” the official added.

The airline is expected to take delivery of the world’s first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft in July 2017 to be utilized on specific PAL domestic routes.

PAL’s total feet count is 81, composed of wide, medium and narrow-bodied jets. Bombardier Commercial Aircraft has recorded a total of 585 firm orders of Q400 aircraft.