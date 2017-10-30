PAL to submit plan for $400-M new terminal

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Friday it plans to submit its proposal to build a $400-million passenger terminal at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to the government before year-end.

“We are expecting that we will submit our unsolicited proposal before the end of the year,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista said in a press conference during the Philippine Aviation Day.

“Maybe it will take a few months for the Department of Transportation and the Manila International Airport Authority to study [the proposal],” Bautista said.

Bautista said if PAL is allowed to begin construction of the new terminal in 2018, they can finish it by 2020.

Bautista explained that the new terminal would only be used for international operations, leaving the existing Terminal 2 for domestic flights. The new terminal will also be open for use by other airlines besides PAL.

“We are hoping that other airlines can also operate there. It will not be for [PAL’s] exclusive use,” Bautista said.

The new terminal will be designed to accommodate 12 million passengers annually, Bautista said.

Currently, NAIA accommodates an estimated 40 million passengers per year, far higher than its designed capacity of 30 million passengers.

Bautista said PAL will have a strategic partner for the construction of the new terminal, which it proposes to build on a 15-hectare land where the former Nayong Pilipino park once stood.

“We will have a partner who will help us. Of course they will have equity contribution and we can borrow the balance… If we get the approval, construction of the terminal will be financed through equity and borrowing. Most probably 25 or 30 percent equity and the balance through borrowing,” Bautista said.

But PAL will need to settle certain issues first with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) for its proposal to move forward.

“We have discussions with PAGCOR [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.], but the contract may change if the government approves our proposal,” Bautista said.

According to PAL, it entered into a contract of lease with PAGCOR covering the property at a monthly rent of P40 per square meter on July 30, 2014. The contract is effective until July 11, 2033.

Last month, PAGCOR said it only recently learned that it had “no absolute authority” to lease out the property and that PAL’s monthly rental of P40 per square meter was “grossly disadvantageous to the government.”

“Since PAGCOR has no absolute authority to lease out the property, PAL does not acquire any right to the possession or enjoyment thereof, notwithstanding the contract of lease executed between the two parties,” PAGCOR said.