PAL to take delivery of more new planes starting this yr

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines expects delivery of more new planes starting this year, with two new Boeing 777–300ERs set to arrive in December 2017 and January 2018, the airline said over the weekend.

PAL held a three-day expo at Bonifacio Global City in celebration of its 76th anniversary where it showcased its various products and services. Guests were also given a virtual tour to experience the upcoming B777-300ER.

The two brand-new B777s set to arrive in December this year and January next year are being leased from Intrepid Aviation. Meanwhile, the first of six brand-new A350-900s is expected to arrive next year.

PAL is also expecting the first of 21 A321 NEOs to arrive starting January 2018, while Q400 Next Generation turboprops for domestic flights are set to be delivered starting July 2017.

“We are committed to make people all over the world experience the unique brand of service that can only come from The Heart of the Filipino,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista said.

In November last year, Bautista was quoted as saying PAL expects 33 additional aircraft to boost their fleet until 2024, including two Boeing 777-300ERs, five next-generation Bombardier Q400 turboprops, and six Airbus A350-900s.

During the expo, PAL unveiled its upgraded myPAL eSuite in-seat monitors, set to debut in the newly configured A330s, which will allow passengers to experience more media content and functions like direct messaging from the crew plus a dedicated option for children called “Little PALs.”

Through a partnership with Globe telecom, an exclusive PAL and Globe Seat Sale was offered during the event, enabling Globe customers to avail of discounts on select PAL flights.

PAL started distributing Globe Traveler SIMs to its international flights to Manila passengers starting December last year. PAL’s Mabuhay Miles service gives 500 bonus miles when Traveler SIM customers register or update their membership information.

“Through this partnership with Globe, we are very happy to give our Mabuhay Miles customers a more enriching in-flight experience,” PAL VP for Ancillary Business Unit Kevin Hartigan-Go said.

“Through the partnership with Mabuhay Miles, we have created an avenue where our customers are able to enjoy their homecoming by means of instant communication as soon as they land,” added Senior Vice President of the International Business Group of Globe Telecom Nikko Acosta.

PAL said the innovations are part of its journey toward becoming a 5-star full-service carrier by 2020.