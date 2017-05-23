PAL to temporarily suspend Abu Dhabi flights effective July 8

Due to its route assessment initiatives, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will temporarily suspend flights to and from Abu Dhabi effective July 8 until further notice.

Currently, PAL has PR 656/657 flights to and from Abu Dhabi every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In its advisory, PAL is seeking the understanding of affected passengers for this operational adjustment.

The airline said it would also reach out to affected passengers through email. PAL will give an announcement as soon as the service resumes.

Meanwhile, affected passengers may either rebook their tickets or get a refund.

PAL said those who would rebook their flights would be transported by a PAL-arranged bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, and vice versa.

Passengers are advised to avail of any of these options within 30 days from original flight schedule so the rebooking/refunding charges will be waived.

Likewise, passengers may get in touch with the nearest PAL ticketing office or partner travel agent, or call the carrier’s hotline at 855-8888.