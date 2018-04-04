Palace: Aguirre not on way out

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday night denied reports that Justice Secretary Aguirre 2nd was on his way out.

In a text message, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that Aguirre remained the Justice chief.

“Walang ganun (There’s no such thing),” Roque told The Manila Times when asked about reports that President Rodrigo Duterte was set to fire Aguirre anytime this week.

Roque said the President, during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, did not mention his planned reshuffling of his Cabinet.

Rumors have been swirling that Aguirre would be fired by Duterte, who had expressed disappointment following the dismissal by the Department of Justice of criminal charges against alleged drug lords, including Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the Palace has not received resignation letters from Aguirre and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd.

Duterte’s meeting with members of his Cabinet is ongoing as of posting time. CATHERINE VÀLENTE