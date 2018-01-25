Palace ally Saycon named commissioner

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Pastor Saycon, who is seen as a Malacañang ally, as one of two new members of the EDSA People Power Commission.

Saycon’s appointment paper and that of Christopher Carrion were released on January 18 but were only made available to the media on January 24.

Saycon claimed that he witnessed that certain individuals shaved 200,000 votes from then-candidate Rodrigo Duterte in Quezon province during the May 2016 national elections.



Duterte won the race for the presidency in that year by over six million votes.

Saycon’s witnesses, however, have not surfaced to validate their claims.

Carrion is the founder of the Spirit of EDSA Foundation Inc., which fetes the military, the religious and the citizens who played a crucial role during the 1986 uprising against then-President Ferdinand Marcos.