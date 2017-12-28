Palace appeals to public to follow Duterte order on firecrackers

MALACANANG appealed on Thursday to the public to abide by Executive Order 28 regulating the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers to ensure the safe celebration of New Year.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said President Rodrigo Duterte signed earlier this year EO 28, which provides for the regulation and control of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices and limits their use to “community fireworks display.”

Such use qualifies as community fireworks display if they are conducted as part of a celebration held in a venue other than the place of residence, and under the supervision of a trained person licensed by the Philippine National Police (PNP), and allowed by the municipality or city through a permit which specifies the date, time, and specific area in which it will be staged.

“As the celebration of the New Year nears, we reiterate our appeal to all Filipinos to abide by these regulations,” Medialdea said.

“Let us all have a safe New Year celebration,” he added. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO



