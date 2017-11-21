Palace assures public: Govt to hold accountable those behind MRT mess

MALACANANG vowed to hold responsible those behind the continuing problems at the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

Palace spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) filed on Tuesday a plunder complaint against former Cabinet members in the Aquino administration, including then Transportation secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and then Local Government secretary Manuel Roxas 2nd, over the allegedly shady P3.8-billion contract for the MRT.

“We must stress that the great suffering of the riding public as result of the failure to deliver on the responsibilities of public office, such as the case of the current state of the MRT-3 system, carries consequences and that those accountable will be held liable,” Roque told reporters during a press conference.

“In the height of injustice that Filipino taxpayers have to pay P54 million per month, on top of a P1.8 billion fixed fee for other services, to an unworthy contractor incapable of delivering the reliable system,” he added.

Roque said the Palace was optimistic that the Office of the Ombudsman would expedite the resolution of the case.

“Inaasahan ko naman na dahil meron nang pormal na reklamo eh mapapabilis na ‘yung proseso (We are expecting that now that there’s a formal complaint, the process will be speedy),” Roque said.

“Ngayon naman po siguro dahil nakikita na ng Ombudsman ‘yung aberya na nangyayari sa ating taumbayan dahil dito sa palpak na MRT natin eh baka naman mabigyan na nang kaukulang prayoridad ang imbestigasyon ng bagay na ito (Now that the Office of the Ombudsman acknowledges the predicaments of the public because of MRT woes, we are looking forward that they would give priority on investigating the issue),” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE