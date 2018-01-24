Palace backs appeal for arrest of ex-Palawan governor

Malacañang backed Solicitor General Jose Calida’s move to seek the arrest of former Palawan governor Joel Reyes, the principal suspect in the killing of environment advocate and broadcaster Gerry Ortega.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Calida’s filing of a motion for reconsideration was “right” because it showed the administration’s resolve to seek justice for Ortega.

In a 53-page motion for reconsideration, Calida asked the Court of Appeals (CA) to order the re-arrest of Reyes after the tribunal nullified his arrest in the Ortega case.

Calida argued that the CA’s Former Special 11th Division erred when it ruled that the Puerto Princesa City Regional Trial Court Branch 52 gravely abused its discretion in finding probable cause to issue an arrest warrant against Reyes.

“It bears repeating: the admissibility of evidence, their evidentiary weight, probative value, and the credibility of witnesses are matters that are best left to be resolved in a full-blown trial,” he said.

“In order to determine probable cause, it suffices that it is believed that the act or omission complained of constitutes the very offense charged. However, this Honorable Court gravely erred when it considered all these evidentiary matters and resorted to calibrations of the rules of evidence in determining the existence of probable cause,” the government’s chief lawyer added.

“In finding no probable cause to arrest Reyes, the CA unfortunately conducted a fragmented analysis of the evidence before it, isolating each piece of evidence and concluding that it alone does not prove probable cause,” he said.

Calida said the appellate court did not consider the Supreme Court’s pronouncement related to the case in 2016 that the trial court had already acquired jurisdiction and had made its determination of probable cause.

“It must be noted that while leaving room for further remedies by the petitioners, the Supreme Court directed that trial should proceed,” he said.

Voting 3 to 2, the CA special division said there was no evidence against the former governor aside from the testimony of Rodolfo Edrad Jr. alias Bumar, a former bodyguard of Reyes who was allegedly instructed by the former governor to form a team that would kill Ortega.

The appellate court found Edrad’s testimony riddled with inconsistencies, saying it cannot be “validly used as evidence against Reyes.”

Ortega was slain on January 24, 2011in Puerto Princesa.

with JOMAR CANLAS