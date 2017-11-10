Palace backs conversion of mega rehab center

MALACAÑANG on Thursday threw its support to the proposal to convert the mega drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija into a Drug Enforcement Academy.

Former Dangerous Drugs Board chief Dionisio Santiago had described the huge facility “a mistake,” earning the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte who asked him to step down.

“We welcome the suggestion of Sen. Vicente Sotto 3rd on the mega drug rehabilitation and treatment center in

Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija. If you would recall, the 10,000-bed mega-facility was built for the recovery and treatment of drug addicts in the country. However, from the beginning, we, particularly our health officials, do not envision this to be a permanent structure,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

“Our long-term vision is once the drug problem has been resolved, this can be turned over to the military who owns the land or other agencies of government that can utilize, manage and optimize the facility,” Roque added.

Santiago had said the funds used to build the mega drug rehabilitation facility should have been used to construct smaller rehabilitation centers in villages.