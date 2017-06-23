Malacañang expressed its support to the proposal of Senator Richard Gordon to convert Marawi City into a tourist hub.

Gordon, a former Tourism secretary, has said the move would spur the development of the entire island of Mindanao.

“We totally agree with Senator Gordon. The Department of Tourism recognizes the potential of Marawi as a tourist destination considering its cool weather overlooking a scenic lake plus the attraction of the university,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said during the “Mindanao Hour” press briefing in Davao City.

“We are hopeful that the rehabilitation of Marawi will also include the creation of a tourism master plan for the area,” he added.

Abella said the Duterte administration was now preparing a comprehensive multi-year Marawi reconstruction plan.

“A task force consisting of the Department of Education, the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of National Defense, the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council will be convened to make an assessment of the situation,” he said.

“Repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction of public infrastructure in Marawi will be funded,” Abella added.

According to the palace spokesman, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno affirmed that the P10 billion fund for the government’s “Bangon Marawi” program would come from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) while reconstruction of infrastructure will come from the national budget.

“The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for the President’s financial assistance and the social welfare assistance to Marawi victims will come from GAA,” Abella said.