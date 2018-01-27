Palace backs heavier raps vs Aquino in SAF 44 case

Malacañang is backing the move of Solicitor General Jose Calida to seek the indictment of former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide over the Mamasapano clash in 2015.

“The Solicitor General as counsel of the Government is correct,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said on Friday.

“There ought to be accountability for those responsible for the SAF (Special Action Force) 44 debacle,” he added.

In a 40-page manifestation filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, Calida sought an order to the Office of the Ombudsman to dismiss the graft and usurpation of authority charges filed against Aquino and nullify the dismissal of the homicide raps.

Calida insisted that the Ombudsman had committed grave abuse of discretion in dismissing the reckless imprudence complaint against Aquino, former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Alan Purisima, and former Special Action Force chief Getulio Napeñas.

“Given that the President (Aquino) gave the policy direction to arrest Marwan and Usman, and that he approved Oplan Exodus with full knowledge of its operational details, the Chief Executive is ultimately responsible for the success or failure of the mission,” Calida said, referring to the operation’s two high-value targets, Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir and terrorist Abdul Basit Usman.

“The acts of negligence of [Aquino, Purisima and Napeñas] clearly show that probable cause exists to indict them for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and there is grave abuse of discretion on the part of the [Ombudsman],” he added.

Calida’s plea came three years after a predawn mission to arrest two Al Qaeda-linked militants triggered a deadly encounter between elite police commandos and gunmen in Mamasapano that led to the death of 44 policemen, 18 Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters and several civilians.

A probe into the incident found that aside from MILF fighters, other armed groups like the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and private armies were involved in the clash.

Aquino had insisted that the botched anti-terror mission was not his fault, pinning the blame instead on Napeñas who allegedly disobeyed orders to coordinate with the Philippine Army.

The former president also denied holding back military reinforcements to preserve a ceasefire with the MILF.

On Thursday, Roque assured the public that President Rodrigo Duterte would exhaust all efforts to “uncover the truth” behind the bungled Mamasapano operation.

He said Duterte was keen to avoid a repeat of “such a waste of lives” as the country’s troops continued to fulfill their mandate to protect and serve the Filipino people.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte does not wish a repeat of such a waste of lives and promising future of gallant Filipinos even as he vows to uncover the truth behind this botched operation and find a just closure for the bereaved families who lost a husband, brother, or son,” Roque said.