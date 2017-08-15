Palace backs Uber suspension

MALACANANG is supporting the decision of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to suspend for a month the operations of the ride-sharing Uber Systems Inc. (Uber).

The LTFRB meted out a one-month suspension on the transportation networking company (TNC) after it allegedly defied an order to stop accepting booking applications pending the results of talks between TNCs and the government-run agency.

“We affirm the positive and beneficial service offered by the transport network companies (TNCs), however, as per LTFRB, Uber systems unduly challenged its rules and instructions. The issue here is striking a balance between innovation and laws and regulations that Land Transportation and Franchising Board has to implement as part of its administrative function in regulating common carriers,”

Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“It understands the situation and therefore we support the LTFRB,” Abella added.

In a statement on Monday, Uber said that it would study the LTFRB ruling.

“We are studying the order at the moment. We will update our riders and drivers as soon as we can,” Uber said.