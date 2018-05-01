Palace backtracks on Kuwait ban

MALACAÑANG on Monday clarified that the “permanent” ban on deploying workers to Kuwait announced by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday would be lifted when the Philippines and the Persian Gulf state reach an agreement on labor protection.

“What the President announced is the maintenance of the status quo, until we have reached or signed the MOU (memorandum of understanding) providing for the minimum terms and conditions of our nationals, the ban stays,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a press briefing.

The Philippines and Kuwait moved to negotiate an agreement after President Duterte announced a temporary ban on deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), following mounting abuses of Filipino domestic workers, notably the killing of Joanna Demafelis, whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in an abandoned apartment earlier this year.

But a diplomatic row ensued after Kuwait found out about covert rescue missions conducted by Philippine embassy staff, after a video of the missions went viral on social media.

Kuwait said the rescue missions violated its sovereignty, and expelled Ambassador Renato Villa and pulled out its envoy to Manila, Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh.

Roque said diplomatic ties between the two countries remained.

“There is diplomatic mission. Diplomatic ties remain which means that we have a mission there to protect our nationals. And Kuwait also is duty-bound to protect aliens under the standards dictated by international law under terms and conditions which are not inferior to the way that they treat their own nationals,” Roque said.

He said actions were being taken to repair ties and would be announced “in due course.”

Not taking bullet for others

Funds given by the Chinese during the President’s visit to Beijing in April could be used for the repatriation of workers from Kuwait, Roque said.

“The fund that the President was referring to was the fund promised by China, which was equivalent to roughly P4.8 billion. So that’s the fund that the President will use as travel fund if necessary,” Roque said.

“But again, this is voluntary. He is not compelling anyone to come home. The context here is that if Kuwait does not want Filipinos, they can come home and we will help them,” he added.

Roque also clarified that Duterte never took the blame for anyone, even if he explicitly said that he would take the blame for Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano over the embassy staff’s rescue missions that angered Kuwait.

“He is not taking the blame for anyone, he is the President. You know, that is the character of the President, the buck stops with him. So, blame me for whatever is necessary,” Roque said.

Kuwait won’t escalate

Kuwait remained optimistic that its friendship with the Philippines could help overcome the “exceptional circumstance” the two countries were facing.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah announced that Kuwait was ready to cooperate with Manila to explore all means to address labor issues, including 800 Filipino citizens staying in shelters, state-run Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) reported.

Al-Jarallah also said Kuwait shared the desire of President Duterte to maintain relations, as he cited Manila’s support of Kuwait during the 1990-1991 Iraqi invasion.

He expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Filipino community working in different sectors.

But he stressed that Kuwait would act against violations of its sovereignty and laws.

“Kuwait rejects any breach against its sovereignty or laws and would act decisively against any relevant attempt,” Al-Jarallah said, according to the Kuna report.

‘Stop publicity stunts’

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd on Monday told government officials to refrain from using the internet for their “public relations stunts” amid the diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait.

“Let’s put the country’s interests first and let the Department of Foreign Affairs take charge so that only one voice is heard by the Kuwaitis,” he said.

“Why is it that we have a penchant of posting on the internet, that we want the whole world to know what we are doing. That is the good lesson here,” he said in a radio interview on Saturday.

Sen. Rissa Hontiveros backed the rescue effort but lashed out at those who bungled it.

“Because several of our public officials decided to make a social media spectacle of some of the rescue efforts, they actually did our OFWs more harm than good and triggered tension between our country and Kuwait,” the senator said.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel said on Monday Filipino workers in Kuwait who heed Duterte’s call for them to come home could be redeployed to other foreign labor markets.

“Outside of Kuwait, we have far bigger labor markets in other parts of the Middle East and elsewhere that offer better protection for our workers,” Pimentel said.

The labor markets for Filipinos in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for instance, are each easily three times bigger than Kuwait’s, he added.

Qatar, Oman and Bahrain also have labor markets for Filipinos, he said.

The Lilac Center for Public Interest (Lilac) expressed its support for the President’s decision to make the permanent the temporary ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait, except for skilled workers.

“Only vulnerable occupations like domestic helpers [should be covered by the ban], because these are the vulnerable sectors and the most affected,” said Lilac president Nikon Fameronag in a news briefing on Monday.

Fameronag said skilled workers were needed in Kuwait and “they are well protected in terms of their welfare.”

There are about 100,000 skilled workers and 160,000 Filipino domestic helpers in Kuwait.

