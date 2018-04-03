Palace: Bear with ‘endo’ for now

Malacañang on Monday admitted that a total ban on contractualization in the country is not possible with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) as effecting the prohibition needs legislation.

In a news conference, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the executive branch cannot meet labor groups’ demand to end all forms of contractual work or “endo” (end of contract) as this would violate the law.

“You know, that draft EO has been under study in our office for quite sometime. The main problem there is ‘yung mga gustong mangyari ay [the things that they want to happen are things that]the executive department is not empowered to do. Kailangan legislative action talaga [Legislative action is needed] because that’s in the Labor Code, the provision against contractualization,” Guevarra said in an interview with reporters.

“So if you want something like a total ban on contractualization, you need a law to repeal or amend that particular provision of the Labor Code. An executive order is meant only to supplement or you know to give details, implementing details of what the law provides. But it cannot add or subtract or substantially alter what the law provides. That’s really more for Congress to do,” he added.

Guevarra said all Malacañang would be able to do to aid the effort in ending contractualization is to make a strong push for it among Congress leaders.

But he added that this would likely happen when the EO is released and labor groups are not satisfied with it.

“As of this time [there has been]no actual liason or coordination with the legislative department. We’re still trying to do our best to come up with an executive order that can be acceptable to the labor sector. So that’s our priority,” Guevarra said.

“[If the labor sector is still unhappy about the EO], the best EO that we can come up with, then that’s the time [when we will probably be having]consultations with Congress,” he added.

When asked how different the EO would be from Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) orders, Guevarra said, “Honestly, not much… because the substantial provision, we can’t do much about it.”

“We can only do something about strict implementation of what we already have… The total ban itself is something that we cannot do by EO,” he added.

The President, in a speech in Davao City in February, said he cannot force employers to regularize contractual workers even as he made clear the need for a compromise that is “acceptable to everybody.”

“I don’t think that I can really give them all because we cannot force the capitalists if they have no money or they do not want it or they are lazy [to implement it],” he added.

Duterte, during his campaign for the presidency in 2016, vowed to end contractualization.

“There’s a sheer number of people needing jobs. But because there are a few businesses to absorb the human resource, they want some radical change,” he said.

But Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque Jr. explained that Duterte was not retreating from his promise to end contractualization.

“I don’t think he has retreated. He has asked for more time to study the matter and that’s what he’s doing now,” Roque said in an earlier news briefing.

On February 7, Duterte met with different labor groups in Malacañang where he asked for more time to study the proposal to give workers security of tenure and right to self-organization, collective bargaining and peaceful concerted activities as mandated by the Constitution.

The meeting also touched on issues related to contractualization, wage setting, government cash subsidy, workers’ representation in tripartite bodies, recruitment and facilitation fees and freedom of association in economic zones.

In March 2017, the DoLE signed Department Order 174, which sets strict regulations governing contracting and sub-contracting arrangements.

The labor sector has expressed dissatisfaction with Department Order 174 and urged Duterte to sign the much-awaited EO, which bans all forms of illegal contractualization.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd also earlier said the President was expected to sign the EO by March.

But Roque said Duterte still needs more time to study possible remedies to address the issue of contractualization.

“He [Duterte] has asked for more time to study the matter and that’s what he is doing now,” the Palace official added.