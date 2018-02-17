Palace: Bong Go will clear himself

Malacañang is confident that Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go can prove his innocence in next week’s Senate inquiry into the controversial deal to acquire frigates for the Philippine Navy.

“I’m sure,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a text message to The Manila Times.

Go has been accused of intervening in the military procurement contract, particularly in the selection of the supplier of the combat management system of the ships.

But Go, President Rodrigo Duterte’s top aide, has denied the allegation and expressed readiness to appear before the congressional probe to clear his name.

Roque insisted that Go could not have meddled in the contract, which was competed during the previous administration.

“[The] Senate investigation is a welcome move to determine if the Aquino government committed any anomalies in the bidding,” he said, referring to the administration of then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The President, according to Roque, would likely watch Go testify in the Senate inquiry.

He said the President is interested to know developments in the congressional hearing.

“I would think so. He would be very curious as to what will happen [in]that hearing. I’m sure it will be televised,” Roque replied, when asked if the President will watch the Senate’s proceedings on Monday.

To show support for a fellow public servant, the Palace spokesman said he would accompany Go to the Senate next week.