Palace bucks permanent closure of Boracay

MALACAÑANG on Monday said there would be no permanent closure of Boracay Island, only “remedial” measures to clean up the world-famous beach destination.

“The permanent closure of Boracay is unacceptable. If there will be any partial closure [on the island]it is to ensure that Boracay will be viable for the next generations to come,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a news briefing at the Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges Auditorium in Nabua, Camarines Sur.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte was reviewing the preliminary recommendation of the Environment department, which is closure for a maximum of one year.

“What the President has said is he will be fair with what he will do to Boracay and he is a President who listens. Whatever he will do, it is intended for the welfare of Boracay. But as of now, he has no decision yet,” he said.

Roque said Duterte would take into consideration the plight of small resort owners on the island, who would be greatly affected by a temporary closure.

On March 6, Duterte threatened to place Boracay under a state of calamity to address environmental problems in the tourist destination.

The next day, he threatened to arrest anyone who would not cooperate with the rehabilitation efforts on the island.

“You [people of Boracay]are at fault here. You are responsible for the damage all these years, including the local officials who are all nonchalant of the [pollution]problem. I will arrest all of you and if you put up a fight, then I will charge you for sedition, preventing government to do what is good for the Filipino people,” Duterte said on March 7 in Tarlac City, Tarlac.

Last month, Duterte called the island a “cesspool” because of supposed pollution in its waters.