Palace claims war vs illegal drugs ‘hugely successful’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s war against illegal drugs — criticized for supposed human rights abuses —was “hugely successful,” according to Malacañang.

In an interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the campaign against illegal drugs had pulled down the country’s crime rate this year.

“What I know is the figure that is not disputed is that crime rates went down by 35 percent. To me, that’s a major accomplishment,” Roque said.

“It’s been hugely successful. I think the communities are safer and our young people are better protected against drugs,” he added.

Based on the latest report by the Philippine National Police (PNP), crime volume across the country went down significantly in the eight months to August of this year compared with the same period last year.

From a total of 393,150 incidents from January to August last year, police recorded a crime volume of 364,915 in the same period this year.

Index crime volume went down to 20,675 (21.38 percent) nationwide. Metro Manila index crimes went down to 12,631 compared with 15,027 in 2016.

The PNP classifies car theft, cattle rustling, murder, homicide, physical injury, homicide, theft, robbery and rape as index crimes.

Non-index crimes nationwide were reduced by 7,560 or 2.55 percent compared with the 296,444 cases in the same period last year.

Non-index crimes include the violation of special laws on illegal drugs, women and children, child abuse, traffic, firearms, illegal gambling, illegal logging, juvenile crime and illegal fishing.

Other non-index crimes are threat, alarm and scandal, malicious mischief, estafa, acts of lasciviousness, unjust vexation, direct assault, adultery, abortion and arson.

The Duterte administration has been attributing the crime rate reduction to the aggressive anti-drugs war since July last year.

But human rights groups, including the United Nations, have raised concerns over the spate of drug-related killings in the Philippines.

Duterte has repeatedly dismissed human rights groups’ claims and said his war against illegal drugs would be unforgiving.

The President has said there was “always a price” to pay for safety, citing his experience in ridding the streets of Davao City with criminals.