Palace Communications exec quits, cites ‘family, business’

An official of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has resigned to attend to family and business concerns.

“I am the family lawyer for my dad, I promised [PCOO] secretary [Martin] Andanar I would come on board during the transition period and since everything is well, my father asked me to come back to business,” Noel Puyat, PCOO undersecretary for administration and finance, told reporters in his first interview since tendering his resignation last May 1.

Puyat said that it would be unfair to stay on as the undersecretary of the PCOO and be his family’s lawyer as well.

“I have already sought the permission of Secretary Andanar on this matter and have initiated the turnover of all duties and functions to assistant secretaries at the PCOO,” Puyat’s letter said.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that Puyat’s resignation would take effect on May 30.

Puyat also refuted reports that he resigned because of a Commission on Audit (COA) investigation on the P647.11-million budget used by his office for the Philippines’ hosting of the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

“I was actually very surprised [by the report]. I have received six quarters from July 2016 until December 31, 2017, six quarters of no disallowance, no [Audit Observation Memorandum] AOMs from COA. But for this quarter, it will be addressed to Usec [George] Apacible, she is the new Usec for finance, so I was very surprised with the report,” Puyat said.

Puyat also said that there was nothing questionable with the P647-million budget.

Puyat also cited the COA letter signed by supervising auditor Edna Salaguban, a day after the report was published, clarifying that the PCOO audit for 2017 was undergoing a final review.

“As of today, as far as the COA PCOO audit is concerned, we do not have any knowledge on ongoing investigation of a P647.11-million fund,” Salaguban’s letter read.

Senator Antonio Trillanes 4th also filed a resolution calling for the investigation into the same issue.

Puyat said that if he was called upon, he would be willing to face the Senate.

“The finance and budget divisions are preparing all necessary documents and we will present such to the Senate if requested. Anyways, we have the COA certification that no said audit report exists and there is no ongoing investigation in black and white,” Puyat said.

“I think that is the best evidence to prove that no said investigation or report exists, if it comes from COA itself,” Puyat added.

The PCOO is the “premier arm” of the Executive Branch in engaging and involving the citizenry and the mass media to enrich the quality of public discourse on all matters of governance and build a national consensus thereon, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA