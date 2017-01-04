Palace Communications office tapped to enforce FOI

Malacañang has assigned the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to oversee implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill in the executive branch.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Memorandum Order No. 10 on December 29, mandating the PCOO “as the lead agency in the implementation of Executive Order No. 2” that President Rodrigo Duterte signed on July 23, 2016.

“All departments, agencies, bureaus, officers or instrumentalities of the government, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, are directed to render full assistance and cooperation to the PCOO as may be required to carry out its functions pursuant to this order,” the memorandum read.

The PCOO, headed by Secretary Martin Andanar, is in charge of monitoring compliance and developing programs and mechanisms to enhance the capability of agencies in complying with FOI programs.

It was also directed to conduct and facilitate capacity and institutional building programs for government agencies.

The Executive Order on the FOI bill, which took effect late November last year, provides for full disclosure of government records and transactions.

It covers departments and line agencies under the executive branch, including government-owned and -controlled corporations and state universities.