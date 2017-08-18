Palace condemns Barcelona terror attack

MALACANANG joined the international community in condemning the terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday that left at least 13 people dead and injured more than 100 others.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella expressed condolences to the Spanish Government following the incident.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of the innocent victims who perished and those who got injured in Barcelona,” Abella said.

“We are one with the peace-loving people of the international community in condemning this latest attack in Spain on Thursday that left at least 13 people dead and injured more than 100 others,” he added.

Abella said the Philippine government has been in touch with authorities and leaders of the Filipino Community to make sure that Filipino residents there are safe.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through our Philippine Embassy in Madrid and the Honorary Consulate in Barcelona is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with the authorities and leaders of the Filipino community,” Abella said.

“It (DFA) has expressed its condolences to the Spanish Government following the incident that left four Irish citizens of Filipino descent injured,” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE