Palace condoles with California wildfire victims

Malacañang on Saturday expressed sympathy for the victims of wildfires that devastated Northern California’s wine country, leaving over 30 people dead and thousands others homeless.

Advertisements

“We express our sympathies to the families of victims whose lives and properties were lost during the raging Northern California wildfires,” Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“The wildfires, which began on October 8, have swept through California’s Wine Country, leaving more than 30 deaths and thousands of people homeless,” he added.

Over 73,000 acres of land and 1,500 structures were destroyed, and an estimated 20,000 residents were evacuated, Abella said, quoting the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco, which according to him, is closely monitoring the condition of all Filipinos there.

He said there were no Filipino casualties after flames began fanning across Northern California’s wine country.

“None of the almost 18,000 Filipinos in the Wine Country and surrounding counties have been reported as among the casualties,” Abella said.

“Nonetheless, we continue to reach out to the Filipino communities in the affected areas, particularly in the Napa and Sonoma counties, to ascertain the condition of our kababayans [countrymen],” he added.